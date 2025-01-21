No matter where you are, it is most likely that you think your state might have the absolute worst drivers are on the road. It doesn't matter if it's Massachusetts or anywhere else in America because to you, your state has to be the worst, right? It turns out in Massachusetts, it seems that you're not too far from being the absolute worst. So, just how bad is it for drivers in Massachusetts compared to everywhere else?

Recently, the popular site known as 'WalletHub' released a report ranking each state in America based on several key indicators that helped to extrapolate their data to determine just where each state would land on their report. From the data gathered for the state of Massachusetts, it turns out that it landed at #44 on the list. When you finish 44th out of 50, that's never good.

Here are some key stats that led to Massachusetts ranking:

40th – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion

Highway traffic heading to Boston, Massachusetts, USA Getty Images loading...

16th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita

Mechanic working at a car garage. Getty Images loading...

31st – Avg. Gas Prices

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

50th – Auto-Maintenance Costs

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

43rd – Road Quality

Pits of water on the asphalt road in the forest Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

15th – Car Dealerships per Capita

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo had this to say about the rankings:

Owning a car can really squeeze your wallet if you’re not in the right location. On top of having pricey gas, maintenance, and insurance expenses, some states can hurt you even more financially with excessive traffic congestion, which wastes both your fuel and your productivity. The best states to drive in are ones that are relatively rural, with smaller populations, a low cost of living, well-maintained roads, and safe motorists

The state that is actually the best for drivers is Kansas. Apparently being flat and not really having much in your state makes it a good state for drivers. Just kidding, Kansas. You can check out the full rankings on the list at the link provided here.

Be safe on the roads out there, Massachusetts!

10 MA Towns That Don't Sound Like They're in Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Google Maps