Many of us Berkshire County residents are well aware of the multitude of things to see and do here in the Beautiful Berkshires. For instance, the Boston Symphony Orchestra shows every year at Tanglewood.

Or the amazing plays and performances at various venues such as Barrington Stage, Shakespeare & Company, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Berkshire Theatre Group... And that's just the tip of the tip of the iceberg!

Here's something you may NOT be aware of though. Did you know that a certain lovely Berkshire County city is home to one of the best "hidden" live music scenes in the country? I bet you probably weren't aware of that.

The online source that specializes in obtaining premium and sold-out tickets to events all across the country, CheapoTicketing.com, recently conducted a survey of 3,000 live music fanatics to compile a ranking of the best "hidden" live music stops in America.

Believe it or not, the Commonwealth is home to FOUR of the best under-the-radar music destinations in the country! And ONE of them is right here in Berkshire County! How AWESOME is that?

CheapoTicketing.com limited their list to 120 destinations and all four stops in Massachusetts made the top 100. But before we get to that, let's take a look at the Cream of the Crop. Here are CheapoTicketing.com's Top 20 Best "Hidden" Live Music Destinations in the Country:

Modesto, CA Fernandina Beach, FL St. Pete Beach, FL Franklin, TN Branson, MO St. Augustine, FL (lovely city!) Athens, GA Carrboro, NC Bakersfield, CA Marfa, TX Stockton, CA Charlottesville, VA Flagstaff, AZ Park City, UT Poughkeepsie, NY Opelousas, LA Oxford, MS Bridgeport, CT Plymouth, MA Morgantown, WV

Way to go, Plymouth! Two other "hidden" music stops that are NOT in Berkshire County but ARE in Massachusetts made the list: Cambridge landed at #21 and my dear late mother's birthplace of Newburyport showed up at #96.

Finally, just making the top 100, is our Berkshire County "hidden" live music destination of Williamstown at #99! With venues such as the Clark Art Institute, the '6 House Pub, the Williamstown Theatre Festival, and the Barn, there's always some great live music happening somewhere.

Take a look at the full list. Just visit CheapoTicketing.com's website here.

