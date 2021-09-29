Two Of The Events Of The Fall Foliage Festivities Has Been Cancelled

This year's Fall Foliage Craft Fair on Main Street has been cancelled. Originally, scheduled for Saturday, October 2nd from noon to 5:00 p.m. the scaled-down event has been canceled for this weekend. There is still so many things to look forward too!

Other Saturday events will be held as scheduled, including Bring Your Dog to the Market Day at the North Adams Farmers Market and the 10th Annual Fall Foliage Dog Parade.

YourNikonMan

Fall lovers you guys are encouraged to visit the Fall Bazaar happening Saturday on the Mohawk Trail at VFW Post 996, support the North Adams Fire Department's Annual Boot Drive for MDA, and enjoy a scenic train ride between North Adams and Adams with Hoosac Valley Fall Foliage Train Rides.

Coming up tomorrow, Thursday, September 30th it's the Fall Foliage Ziti Supper at Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Parish Center on 70 Marshall Street. The dinner will be from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. and the cost is $15/per person.

Also, the St. Anthony's Kitchen Meal Ministry Program is going to let you get your chicken parm on! they are hosting a curbside, cash & carry Chicken Parm Fall Foliage Dinner on Thursday, September 30th! The menu includes Chicken parm with ziti, salad, garlic bread, and dessert. Please purchase your tickets in advance by calling or stopping at: The rectory: 413-663-5316 or The Moulton Spectacle Shoppe: 413-664-4270 during business hours.

COVID Notes: This is a Cash & Carry and curbside fundraiser. Simply pull up alongside the curb on the Holden Street side of the parish center! You will be directed from there by one of the on-site coordinators. This fundraiser will aid the ministry in building its kitchen supplies as well as stocking the food shelves!

Coming your way Friday, October 1st is the Annual Fall Children’s Parade which will head down Main Street. Registration for the kids' parade begins: 4:30 p.m./ Lineup: 5:00 p.m. / Parade: 5:30 p.m. this is also free to be a part of the parade.

Children from throughout Northern Berkshire's are encouraged to make costumes and enter the parade.

This year's theme is "Games, Movies & Take-Out”. Participants must arrive at Eagle streets at 5:00 PM. The parade begins at 5:30 PM and will proceed west on Main St. to City Hall. Ribbons will be given to all participants. Group and float winners will be invited to participate in the Fall Foliage Parade on Sunday, October, 3,2021. Please note that groups should be 10 or less children, as there are only 10 medals that will be awarded per category/prize. Awards are sponsored by The Norad Toy and Candy Co. and Greylock Federal Credit Union.

First Friday and the Eagle Street Night Market, 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. This event is free to attend and will be jam-packed with all kinds of goodies, clothing vendors, artists and local businesses you need to know about! A social shopping gathering for everyone and anyone! Going down Friday, October 1st on Eagle St in North Adams. Don’t forget to support everyday shops there, too!

Food is available at Village Pizza, Desperado’s, and Jack’s Hot Dog Stand. Shopping at the Plant Connector, Secret Stash and The Garden. Styling at Klipper Kingz, and gallery exhibitions at Installation Space, Gravity Gallery, and Martha Flood Studio. Also on the block serving the community, Adams Community Bank, the ROOTS Teen Center, Friendship Center Food Pantry and First Baptist Church.

Saturday is chock full of fun stuff to do!

North Adams Farmers Market, Bring Your Dog to the Market will be Saturday October 2nd at St. Anthony Municipal Parking Lot, The intersection of Route 88/Marshall Street/Saint Anthony Drive from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The Farmers Market is one of the most pet-friendly places in the city! Help us celebrate the Dog Days of Fall by bringing your dog to the market. Please consider bringing a non-perishable dog food or monetary donation to benefit the local animal shelter.

As always, patrons of the market can find fresh fruits and vegetables, cheese, canned goods, baked goods, eggs, and meat.

Fall Bazaar will also be held on Saturday, VFW Post 996 Mohawk Trail from 9:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. Something for everyone: Chinese Auction, Fish Bowl, Raffles, Baked Goods,

Fried Dough & Hot Dogs. Contact: Mary Risch, 743-5040

See More: Awesome Restaurants That Are Gems Here In Massachusetts

Also on Saturday, it's the 10th Annual Fall Dog Parade at Veteran’s Memorial Park, Corner of Eagle Street and Route 2 from 10:00 till 11:30 a.m. registration at 10:00, parade at 10:30. Free but donations to local animal rescues accepted. All dogs are encouraged to participate. All of you pet owners are encouraged to make costumes and enter their dogs into this parade. This year's parade theme is "Games, Movies & Take-Out.” Categories are, funniest, best duo (owner and dog), best group (dogs), best small dog, best medium-sized dog, and best large dog. Prizes will be awarded following the parade and ribbons will be given to all participants. Dog parade winners will be invited to participate in the Fall Foliage Parade. Awards are sponsored by Greylock Federal Credit Union.

Check This Out: Your Favorite Delicious Tasty Beer Brewery In the Berkshires

NAFD Boot Drive to Support MDA, they firefighters will be at

The intersection of Main St. and Marshall Street 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Be on the watch for the NAFD at the intersection of Main St. and Marshall St. conducting their annual Boot Drive which all proceeds are donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Saturday, October 2nd from 10 am – 2 pm. This is a great charity event that the members of the Fire Department have been conducting for many years and in recent years have raised in excess of $4,000 per year for the MDA.

Hoosac Valley Fall Foliage Train Rides, Departs from/returns to the Train Depot in ADAMS, MA This will be both Saturday and Sunday through the end of October: 11:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

berkshires.org

1Berkshire Presents the 65th Annual Fall Foliage Parade The theme is Games, Movies & Take-Out Downtown North Adams 1:00 p.m., Parade begins at 1 pm. The parade will commence at the lot by DiSanti Field, and conclude on Ashland Street after passing through downtown via Main Street.

Get our free mobile app

Read More: Have A Glamping Good Time In Mass, Camping With A Glam Twist

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.