We all know that Massachusetts has such a vast wealth of history. And with that, many historic joints exist throughout the Bay State. Some are no longer active, but there are some that just seem to continue to thrive. Remarkably, some businesses that have been around since previous centuries are still open and going strong. There's one spot that's known as the "Oldest Scratch Bakery in New England". That same joint is also one of the oldest bakeries that is still operating in the U.S.

The popular food publication 'Love Food' released a list of America's Oldest Bakeries Still Operating Today. This unique bakery in Massachusetts that is on the list happens to be the 9th oldest bakery still operating today in the U.S. So, where can we find this tasty spot?

Where is the "Oldest Scratch Bakery in New England" located?

If you head out to the eastern part of the Bay State and happen to find yourself in Somerville, that's where you find one of the absolute oldest bakeries still operating today, throughout the country. It's at 720 Broadway St. and it's known as Lyndell's Bakery.

If you have a sweet tooth, this spot definitely needs to be on your must-try list if you haven't already. Check out just how long these guys have been around when 'Love Food' tells you what they had to say about this old, but very wise spot:

Known as the godfather of from-scratch bakeries in New England, Lyndell’s first opened in 1887. For 45 years it was operated by Swedish founder Birger C. Lindahl, who changed his name to the easier to spell Lyndell when he started his business. The European-style bakery specializes in custom cakes and also makes tarts, eclairs, muffins, and other pastries.

As you can see, their cakes not only look delicious, but are so well decorated, and so much on point! If you want to treat yourself (pun intended), perhaps make a stop by this Somerville joint and take in the spot that's been up and running since 1887!

