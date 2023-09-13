One of the Top Apple Orchards in America is in Massachusetts

As the days of Fall are approaching quickly, it is that time of year to take advantage of apple-picking season. With New England being a prime spot in the nation for apple-picking, there are various orchards in the region that are available to hit up for this time of year. But did you know that one apple orchard in Massachusetts happens to be one of the best apple orchards throughout the country?

Recently, the popular food publication, 'The Daily Meal' released its list of The 20 Best Apple Orchards in America. Not only did New England snag a few spots on the list, but the Bay State had one of its own show up on the list.

With the apple-picking season being upon us, this apple orchard is a perfect spot to take the family. Luckily, in Massachusetts, no matter where you are, you're a short road trip away from almost anywhere in the state. For one of the top apple orchards in America, you would need to make your way to Stow, MA at Honey Pot Hill Orchards.

As they mentioned on their social media, Honey Pot Hill Orchards has been in business for nearly 100 years and has everything you could want from a great apple orchard. Here's what 'The Daily Meal' had to say about the spot:

Honey Pot Hill Orchards is a well-known attraction in Stow, Massachusetts. It was established in 1926 when Clifford Martin took over a 70-acre farm, which has since expanded to 186 acres. With the only goal in mind (to grow the best fruit), the father-daughter team of Andrew and Chelcie Martin nurtures the abundance of crops under the New England sky, from rows of apple trees to peaches and blueberries — "Pick your own" is also available. If you're looking for the fluffiest cider donuts, bottled jams, and jellies, Honey Pot Hill Orchards farm store is a spot you don't want to miss. While there, hop on a hayride and explore the orchard's mazes while taking in the breathtaking scenery. And, be sure not to leave without trying the Honey Pot Hill cider.

We even included some pics from last Fall to give you an idea of what is in store during the upcoming weeks. An apple orchard is a great spot to head to during this time of year. You may want to take advantage of the fact that Massachusetts has one of the best apple orchards in the nation this year!

