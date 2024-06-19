Massachusetts has lots of amazing spots to stop in for a cold one. As we have hit the Summer months, it's time to enjoy the warmer (and not so hot as its been) weather and stop in at a great spot to enjoy a drink possibly on the patio, out in a courtyard, a balcony or a terrace, or perhaps even up on a rooftop. In fact, there is one particular Massachusetts spot that was selected as one of the top 10 best beer gardens throughout the entire U.S.

'USA Today' revealed their 10 Best: Reader's Choice for the best beer gardens in the country. One of those spots was selected by 'USA Today's readers as a top beer garden and it looks phenomenal.

Where is the top beer garden in Massachusetts?

For that, we would need to make a trip to Nantucket and then make our way over to Cisco Brewers.

You get the idea from some of their social media posts from the past year. Here's why Cisco Brewers beer garden was picked as one of the top beer gardens in the nation, according to 'USA Today's 10 Best list:

Cisco Brewers stands out as one of the top attractions on an island permeated by perfect beaches for its nearly year-round entertainment, brewery tours, local food truck vendors, and selection of beer on tap. In fact, many travelers will say a trip to the island isn’t complete without dancing to a local band with a signature Grey Lady in hand at this craft brewers’ original location.

As you can tell, the beer garden seems like it's the place to be for holiday weekends and special occasions. Perhaps that is another destination to hit up for a road trip during the Summer months of 2024. Either way, it's among the nation's ten best beer gardens, which always make for an awesome time!

