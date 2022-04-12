One Person Injured In A North Adams Rollover Crash Tuesday

A two-vehicle crash in North Adams left at least one person injured on Tuesday afternoon.

Four agencies responded to the scene...

The North Adams Fire Department, North Adams Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene of a two-car motor vehicle accident at around 4:00 PM Tuesday.

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

(Above: car pieces and broken glass from the vehicle that rolled over Tuesday in North Adams)

Two cars were involved in a crash on Hodges Cross Road...

One of the cars rolled over as a result of the crash which occurred near the Cumberland Farms on Hodges Cross Road in North Adams.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

(Above: Location of a two-car crash involving a rollover in North Adams Tuesday afternoon)

One car rolled over near Cumberland Farms...

One person was initially trapped in one of the vehicles, according to the information posted on the North Adams 911 Facebook page Tuesday evening.

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

(Above: Emergency personnel working to free a trapped driver at the scene of the rollover crash Tuesday)

The rollover victim was transported from the scene for treatment of injuries. The seriousness of the injuries was unknown at this point.

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

There were no further details available about the condition of those involved. The accident remains under investigation.

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission) loading...

All of the above photos were taken by Nick Mantello, the official photographer of the North Adams Fire Department.

*This story may be updated if more information should become available.

