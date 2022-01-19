One Person Severely Injured In Early Morning Pittsfield Car Fire

One person was severely injured early this morning (Wednesday 1/19) in a motor vehicle fire in Pittsfield that involved three vehicles impacted in the incident.

Firefighters found one car on fire and two other vehicles involved...

According to a media report from the Pittsfield Fire Department, Pittsfield Firefighters responded just before 8:45 am to 7 Second Street for a reported motor vehicle fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene they discovered a motor vehicle that was on fire in an incident that involved two additional vehicles.

One person was still inside the burning vehicle...

Bystanders alerted the first responders that an occupant was still inside the burning vehicle. Firefighters extracted the victim and began administering aid. The victim was then transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield by County Ambulance with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

The fire was not caused by a motor vehicle collision...

According to Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, the vehicle was parked at the time of the fire which was not caused by a motor vehicle collision. A total of three vehicles were damaged as a result of this incident. Only a single person from the burning car was injured.

Several fire vehicles and County Ambulance responded to the incident. The incident is being investigated by PPD, MSP Fire Marshal’s Office, and PFD Fire Investigation Unit.

We will update this story if further information should become available.

