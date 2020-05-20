Online Auction to Support COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund

In a press release sent to WSBS, Bon Appetit Berkshires is an effort to support restaurants in and around the southern Berkshires and also support those who have worked tirelessly during this challenging time to keep folks physically, emotionally and financially safe.

Community members will buy gift certificates from participating restaurants and donate them to Bon Appetit Berkshires for an online auction that begins on Monday, May 25 through June 2 on the Bidding for Good platform. All proceeds from the auction will go to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, co-led by Berkshire United Way and Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.

Recipients of the funds have included Berkshire Health Systems (Fairview Hospital), The People’s Pantry, Construct and VIM, among others. Gift certificate purchases will benefit human services organizations that have deep roots in the community and experience working with vulnerable populations.

Here’s how everyone can participate:

Week One: May 19 – 24:

Purchase and donate gift certificates from one of the restaurants below. Tell the restaurant or restaurants that you want to donate that purchased gift certificate to Bon Appetit Berkshires. The group is starting with a small, manageable group of restaurants from which you can purchase and donate your gift certificates. Other restaurants may be added in subsequent efforts.

Baba Louie’s (413) 329-5634

Bizen Sushi (413) 528-4343

Cantina 229 (917) 232-8477

John Andrews Farmhouse Restaurant (413) 528-3469

The Marketplace (413) 248-5040 x100

The Old Inn on the Green (413) 229-7924

Pleasant and Main (413) 274-6303

The Prairie Whale (413) 528-5050

The Woodland (860) 435-0578

Week Two: May 25 – June 2:

Purchase gift certificates through the online auction. The donated gift certificates will be available on Bidding for Good, an online auction service for non-profit causes. The auction catalogue of restaurant certificates will be featured online for seven days. Gift certificates will be delivered to the winners.