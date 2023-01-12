Open Burning Begins In Massachusetts, In These Cities And Towns It’s Never Allowed Though
One of the first things I remember about moving to Western Massachusetts was all of the space for outdoor activity. Firepits being one "activity" I really enjoy, I felt vindicated by my trek out west!
I could be wrong, but I feel that firepit culture (for enjoyment, not open burning) has grown way more popular than let's say, 25 years ago. Even cities like Lynn where my mother lives, have residential firepits.
Well, as you should know, there is a time and a place for open burning in The Commonwealth of Massachusetts. That time for 2023 is fast approaching. Open burning season runs from Jan. 15 to May 1.
You are allowed to burn:
- Brush, cane, driftwood and forestry debris (but not from commercial or industrial land clearing)
- Agricultural materials including fruit tree and bush prunings, raspberry stalks, and infected bee hives for disease control.
- Trees and brush from agricultural land clearing
- Fungus-infected elm wood, if no other acceptable means of disposal is available
You may not burn:
- Leaves
- Brush, trees, cane or driftwood from commercial or industrial land clearing
- Grass, hay, leaves, stumps or tires
- Construction materials or demolition debris
- Household trash
- Arlington
- Belmont
- Boston
- Brookline
- Cambridge
- Chelsea
- Chicopee
- Fall River
- Everett
- Holyoke
- Lawrence
- Lowell
- Malden
- Medford
- New Bedford
- Newton
- Somerville
- Springfield
- Waltham
- Watertown
- West Springfield
- Worcester
More information is available at mass.gov
