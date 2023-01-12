Open Burning Begins In Massachusetts, In These Cities And Towns It's Never Allowed Though...

One of the first things I remember about moving to Western Massachusetts was all of the space for outdoor activity. Firepits being one "activity" I really enjoy, I felt vindicated by my trek out west!

I could be wrong, but I feel that firepit culture (for enjoyment, not open burning) has grown way more popular than let's say, 25 years ago. Even cities like Lynn where my mother lives, have residential firepits.

Well, as you should know, there is a time and a place for open burning in The Commonwealth of Massachusetts. That time for 2023 is fast approaching. Open burning season runs from Jan. 15 to May 1.

You are allowed to burn:

Brush, cane, driftwood and forestry debris (but not from commercial or industrial land clearing)

from commercial or industrial land clearing) Agricultural materials including fruit tree and bush prunings, raspberry stalks, and infected bee hives for disease control.

Trees and brush from agricultural land clearing

Fungus-infected elm wood, if no other acceptable means of disposal is available

You may not burn:

Leaves

Brush, trees, cane or driftwood from commercial or industrial land clearing

land clearing Grass, hay, leaves, stumps or tires

Construction materials or demolition debris

Household trash

Arlington

Belmont

Boston

Brookline

Cambridge

Chelsea

Chicopee

Fall River

Everett

Holyoke

Lawrence

Lowell

Malden

Medford

New Bedford

Newton

Somerville

Springfield

Waltham

Watertown

West Springfield

Worcester

More information is available at mass.gov