Massachusetts Residents Could Get Burned with a Fine After May 1

Some Massachusetts residents have been participating in open burning since the beginning of the year. With the proper permit, it became legal to participate in the activity on January 15.

It's important to keep in mind that not every city and town allows open burning. Make sure you're not partaking in the practice illegally. According to Mass.gov, the following communities prohibit open burning during all times of the year:

Arlington

Belmont

Boston

Brookline

Cambridge

Chelsea

Chicopee

Everett

Fall River

Holyoke

Lawrence

Lowell

Malden

Medford

New Bedford

Newton

Somerville

Springfield

Waltham

Watertown

West Springfield

Worcester

You can participate in open burning everywhere else in Massachusetts, but as mentioned earlier, to do so legally, you need to get a special permit from your local fire department, and it has to be obtained in person.

What Items are Allowed to be Burned During the Open Burning Season in Massachusetts?

Several items are perfectly fine to burn during open burning season in Massachusetts, including brush, cane, and driftwood (with certain exceptions). On the other hand, you are not allowed to burn leaves, grass, hay, trash, and a few other items. You can view a complete list of what you can and can't burn by going here.

When Does Open Burning Season End in Massachusetts?

Open burning is allowed from 10 am - 4 pm, but keep in mind that the season will be ending on May 1. If you continue burning after that date, you could be hit with a fine or possible imprisonment. You can get more details on open burning season in Massachusetts including rules, safety tips, fire tending, and more by going here.

