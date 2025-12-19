Many residents throughout Massachusetts will be celebrating Christmas this Thursday, December 25. Families will come together for the holiday by attending religious services, feasting over a meal, and exchanging gifts.

While Christmas is a widely celebrated holiday in Massachusetts, not everyone celebrates it. For those who don't celebrate or for those looking to do something outside of the house on December 25, you may be wondering what is open on Christmas Day in the Bay State?

What's Closed in Massachusetts on Christmas Day?

First, let's discuss what isn't open in Massachusetts on Christmas. Big Box Retailers and grocery stores like Walmart, Target, Big Y, and Stop and Shop, etc. will be closed. These stores are not allowed to open on December 25 due to Blue Laws, but probably wouldn't be open anyway. This is also the case with liquor stores. Additionally, banks, post offices, shipping services, and the stock market will be closed on the holiday.

What's Open in Massachusetts on Christmas Day?

Some things that will be open on Christmas Day include churches, some Chinese restaurants, and some movie theaters, but since it's Christmas, it's wise to check first to see if these places in your town or city are open, because while some may open their doors, many will choose to be closed for the holiday.

You Can Have Plenty of Fun Outside on Christmas Day

If you are looking to get outside on December 25th and the weather is decent, you can always take a walk, explore some hiking trails, or bring the kids to a nearby playground to burn off some of that holiday energy and excitement. Whatever you end up doing on December 25, I hope you and your family enjoy the day and stay safe. Happy holidays.

