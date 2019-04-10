Open Space Task Force Seeks Members for 2019

From the Town of Great Barrington

The town is seeking interested Great Barrington residents to serve on the 2019 Open Space and Recreation Plan (OSRP) Task Force.

The OSRP, which is updated every five years, and examines how existing recreation and assets meet the changing open space and recreation needs of the community. The task force leads a collaborative process to engage the community and gather feedback about citizens’ open space/recreation needs and priorities, and establishes an action plan to help meet those needs.

The OSRP task force will convene in Apr. 2019 and be active for approximately nine to 12 months.

Please send a letter of interest with a description of your background by email (preferred) to hkuziemko@townofgb.org, or by mail to Jennifer Tabakin, 334 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA, 01230, by Apr. 19, 2019.