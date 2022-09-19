Opening Day 2022 At ‘The Big E’ Was A Record Breaker

I was coerced to go to The Big E over the weekend, well not coerced, but it was insisted that I go. I don't mean to be negative, but there are just SO MANY people!

We actually had a great time and I will never forget the look on my oldest son's face when we were spinning at an alarming rate on the "Tilt-A-Whirl". I had just finished my Opa Opa Blueberry Lager, which I had in memory of my late wife, when it was our turn to board the rotating ride.

Ah, yes The Big E is back for 2022, and people surely showed up ready to eat and drink and smile!

Monday morning's trivia question was to guess the opening day attendance for this year. Right off the bat, the first caller guessed 90,000. She was a touch high, but not by much!

Opening Day's Attendance Was A Record Breaker For 2022

Friday's attendance was 87,604, which was about 7000 higher than last year's opener. It was a record for opening day according to thebige.com.

Saturday, when we were there, boasted a gathering of 114,263, and Sunday's attendance was 84,981.

As we were walking past the Court Of Honor Stage, the sounds of Modern English's "I Melt With You" was booming from the speakers. The early '80s band from the U.K. wrapped up their three day set on Sunday.

The beer was cold, the food was delicious, and the rides were fun. Entertainment this year includes Nelly, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sublime with Rome and more.