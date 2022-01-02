Our First Facebook Friday Winner Of 2022

Facebook Friday does NOT take a holiday as we take the time to salute our last winner for New Year's Eve, December 31st. Congratulations to Michelle Ball of Sheffield as she will receive a family four-pack of passes to the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington. This is her reward for being LOYAL and TRUE to her Home Town Station, WSBS.

We host Facebook Friday and our "Main Man and Main Dad" Jesse Stewart will draw a weekly winner every Friday morning at 7:50. If you want to be in the running for next Friday's weekly prize all you have to do is like our WSBS Facebook page which you can do by going here.

Let your friends, family, neighbors, everyone know about Facebook Friday on WSBS. It's easy to enter and you could be the next winner. What are you waiting for? Like us now.

Attention Local Businesses

If you're a local business that is interested in sponsoring the Facebook Friday contest on WSBS you can contact us by calling (413) 528-0860 ext.201 (Dave Isby's extension) or you can email Dave at david.isby@townsquaremedia.com

