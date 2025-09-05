Massachusetts restaurants have been struggling over the last few years. We have seen many chains downsize to stay in business. Heavy hitters like Friendly's, Applebee's, Chili's, Denny's, Ruby Tuesday, and many more have had to close underperforming locations in and out of Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

One steakhouse I enjoy visiting when I have the chance is Outback. I tend to visit the West Springfield location when I'm in that area. Outback's juicy and tender steaks, like the classic prime rib and Filet Mignon, along with crowd favorites including the Kookaburra wings and Bloomin' Onion appetizer, are always a big hit for me. But it appears that Outback is no longer the king of steaks. CNN Business reported earlier this year that Americans are abandoning casual dining chains they don’t perceive as good value, such as Outback and TGI Fridays.

Inflation is Leading to Restaurant Switches for Many Massachusetts Folks

Part of the reason for Americans' turn away from Outback and opting for steakhouses like LongHorn and Texas Roadhouse is that they feel they get more value for their money, which is particularly important with inflation playing a heavy role when deciding where to shop and eat. Be that as it may, I'm still an Outback fan, and you can still find some decent deals at the steakhouse with very little difficulty.

The Restaurant Chain Has 8 Locations in Massachusetts

If you are looking to give Outback a try and you're in Massachusetts, there are eight locations of the steakhouse chain in the Bay State, including the following:

Auburn

452 Southbridge Street

Auburn, MA 01501

(508) 721-9799

Bellingham

275 North Main Street

Bellingham, MA 02019

(508) 966-9333

Lowell

28 Reiss Avenue

Lowell, MA 01851

(978) 934-8700

Peabody

300 Andover Street

Peabody, MA 01960

(978) 532-4280

Randolph

45 Mazzeo Drive

Randolph, MA 02368

(781) 961-9778

Seekonk

1301 Fall River Avenue

Seekonk, MA 02771

(508) 336-7770

Somerville

625 Grand Union Blvd.

Somerville, MA 02145

(617) 628-0490

West springfield

1537 Riverdale Street

West Springfield, MA 01089

(413) 746-5700

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker