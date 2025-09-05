Popular Steakhouse Chain Has 8 Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts restaurants have been struggling over the last few years. We have seen many chains downsize to stay in business. Heavy hitters like Friendly's, Applebee's, Chili's, Denny's, Ruby Tuesday, and many more have had to close underperforming locations in and out of Massachusetts.
One steakhouse I enjoy visiting when I have the chance is Outback. I tend to visit the West Springfield location when I'm in that area. Outback's juicy and tender steaks, like the classic prime rib and Filet Mignon, along with crowd favorites including the Kookaburra wings and Bloomin' Onion appetizer, are always a big hit for me. But it appears that Outback is no longer the king of steaks. CNN Business reported earlier this year that Americans are abandoning casual dining chains they don’t perceive as good value, such as Outback and TGI Fridays.
Inflation is Leading to Restaurant Switches for Many Massachusetts Folks
Part of the reason for Americans' turn away from Outback and opting for steakhouses like LongHorn and Texas Roadhouse is that they feel they get more value for their money, which is particularly important with inflation playing a heavy role when deciding where to shop and eat. Be that as it may, I'm still an Outback fan, and you can still find some decent deals at the steakhouse with very little difficulty.
The Restaurant Chain Has 8 Locations in Massachusetts
If you are looking to give Outback a try and you're in Massachusetts, there are eight locations of the steakhouse chain in the Bay State, including the following:
Auburn
452 Southbridge Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 721-9799
Bellingham
275 North Main Street
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 966-9333
Lowell
28 Reiss Avenue
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 934-8700
Peabody
300 Andover Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 532-4280
Randolph
45 Mazzeo Drive
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 961-9778
Seekonk
1301 Fall River Avenue
Seekonk, MA 02771
(508) 336-7770
Somerville
625 Grand Union Blvd.
Somerville, MA 02145
(617) 628-0490
West springfield
1537 Riverdale Street
West Springfield, MA 01089
(413) 746-5700
