Over 10 Pounds Of Drugs & Loaded Weapon Found At MA Shelter

I don't want to go on a tirade here, Massachusetts friends and neighbors, but this type of thing is happening way too often nowadays. This latest incident has many people asking, "How could this happen?"

And, after reading this, you may be asking the same question. How could a man who entered the country illegally come to be at family shelter with over 10 pounds of lethal drugs and a loaded AR-15?

WWLP/22 News Springfield reports a Dominican national is facing firearm and drug charges after a search at a shelter in Massachusetts. According to a media statement from the Justice Department, 28-year-old Leonardo Andujar Sanchez is in big trouble.

Get our free mobile app

Sanchez was charged in a Boston federal court for allegedly possessing over 5 kilos of suspected fentanyl and a loaded assault rifle after a search of his room at the Quality Inn Hotel in Revere on December 27th.

According to WWLP, during the search police officers recovered approximately $1 million in suspected fentanyl, a loaded AR-15 rifle, ammunition, two rifle magazines, plus two digital scales and plenty of latex gloves in the room Sanchez was staying in.

Sanchez was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of possession with intent to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl and one count of being an immigrant in possession of a firearm who has entered the country unlawfully.

Recently, Governor Maura Healey announced there would be a review regarding shelter policy. For the initial story, please visit WWLP's website here. It's a pretty big oversight. Once again I have to ask, "How?"

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones