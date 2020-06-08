Over 1,000 People Turn Out for Saturday’s Protest in GB

This past Saturday over 1,000 protesters came together for the Berkshires' third Black Lives Matter protest which was held in downtown Great Barrington at the lawn and steps of Town Hall.

The demonstartion was peacful while demonstraors remained focused at the task at hand. According to The Berkshire Eagle, some kneeled in the road to mark a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds which was the amount of time that George Floyd was pinned to the gound with a police officer's knee on his neck before he died.

Dennis Powell, the President of the NAACP's Berkshire Chapter said "To put your knee on a man's neck until he is dead is the same thing as putting a rope around his neck until he is dead. Here we are in 2020, back to the lynching - a different kind of lynching."

Thanks to WSBS Talk Show host Paul Joffee for the featured image.

You can read the article by going to The Berkshire Eagle's website.