Over 10,000 Massachusetts Residents Forced To Cancel This In 2024

Talk about a rough economy, Massachusetts friends and neighbors! 10,000 PLUS Massachusetts residents had to cancel their plans this summer for one of life's greatest ceremonies due to bad credit. And it's happening a lot more often in other places, too.

According to BadCredit.org, financial constraints are affecting everything in our daily lives, so why should one of the BIGGEST days of your life be any different? In Massachusetts alone, over 10,000 people had to cancel their weddings this summer.

WOW! Imagine waiting 6 months or a year for that very special day to be united with the one you love in holy matrimony only to then have to cancel your wedding because the financial burden is too great. Very sad.

BadCredit.org surveyed more than 3,000 couples to find out that many of them have been forced to postpone or cancel their weddings entirely due to financial struggles, particularly bad credit.

Get our free mobile app

It's especially bad for the Bay State. Out of all New England states, Massachusetts has almost double the number of canceled weddings over second-place Connecticut. The Constitution State will have 5,822 fewer weddings this year.

Despite all of this, BadCredit.org says that many Massachusetts couples remain hopeful and optimistic about the future:

Among the survey respondents who said they had to postpone their nuptials this year, 61% said they hoped to get married in 2025, and 29% said they intend to wed within the next three years.

BadCredit.org went on to say that 40% of couples surveyed said that having to postpone their wedding strengthened their relationships. That's encouraging. However, 28% of the couples said that delays led to tensions.

There's more info on this very interesting survey including the number of canceled weddings for every single state. Take the time and read more about it by visiting BadCredit.org's website here.

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker