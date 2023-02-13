I'm fairly certain that new Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue is determined to make his presence felt among local lawbreakers, according to a media statement from the District Attorney's Office.

The Berkshire DA's Office reports that three people were arrested this past Friday as part of a county-wide drug distribution operation. Several local law enforcement agencies worked together on this.

On Friday, members of the North Adams, Adams, and Pittsfield Police Departments, along with the Berkshire Sheriff's Office, Berkshire County Drug Task Force, and Berkshire County Special Response Team executed search warrants on two separate residences in the Berkshires.

One search warrant was executed at 11 Quincy Street in Adams while the other was executed at 74 Linden Street in Pittsfield. And as a result of the searches, three people were arrested and several items of illegal contraband were seized by police.

Between the two searches, law enforcement recovered over 5,100 bags of heroin, almost 70 grams of cocaine and/or crack, just under $4,000 in cash, 36 rounds of ammunition, and two illegally possessed firearms.

One of the firearms seized was a fully-automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine. The three suspects, Kristen Vazquez of Adams, Carlos Alberto Cruz-Lopez also of Adams, and Trevon Thompson of Pittsfield will be arraigned today in Pittsfield District Court and North Adams District Court.

According to the media statement, Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue had this to say on the matter:

I made a pledge during my campaign that I would hold those bringing illegal firearms and drugs into our cities and towns accountable....I have, and will continue to, follow through with the commitments I made to you, the Berkshire County residents.

Nice work by all that were involved with the investigation!

