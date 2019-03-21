Paint, Sip and Support Relay

A paint and sip gathering to benefit the American Cancer Society Berkshire County Relay for Life team Cancer Terminators is coming up this Saturday, Mar. 23, 6:00 p.m. at Bogies located at 935 South Main St. in Great Barrington. At the event you'll learn to paint the iconic image 'Cliffs of Moher, Ireland' on a large 16x20 canvas while you support a worthy cause. All painting materials, instruction and donation included for $35.

Art instruction courtesy of Michelle Iglesias of Berkshire Paint & Sip. Michelle will instruct you step by step through an original piece of art. At the end of the night you'll take home a one-of-a-kind painting and hopefully a new found talent has emerged.

To reserve your seat for the Mar. 23 gathering, call (413) 205-8346 or simply go to the Berkshire Paint & Sip website .

