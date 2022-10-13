Berkshire County residents know their tiny corner of the world is an idyllic place to live, but it's also a popular destination spot for folks from around the world. Whether it's tourists from Europe coming to view the fall foliage, or Boston and New York City residents looking for an escape from the city in a two-hour drive, we've got something for everyone. And that includes plenty of unique places to stay.

Cue the Kemble Inn. This stunning inn located in Lenox, Massachusetts in the heart of Berkshire County dates back to the late 1800s. The luxurious property boasts manicured landscape with rolling views of Stockbridge Bowl and the Berkshire hills. It's now for sale for a cool $5.8 million, listed by Lori J Rose and C. Randolph Thunfors of Stone House Properties.

The Kemble, a registered ''Great Estate'' was built in 1881 and is located within walking distance to the wonderful array of shops and restaurants in downtown Lenox. The property is a classic Colonial Revival building that has recently been refreshed with modern furnishings and decor, repurposed as a luxury estate, and is being offered as a turnkey property.

With grand gathering spaces, a well-equipped kitchen, a handsome mahogany bar, and 13 en-suite bedrooms, the property can easily accommodate parties and guests of 20 plus.