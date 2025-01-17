National Pizza Week: Popular Massachusetts Pizza Chain Has Over 60 Locations in the State

Massachusetts folks may want to get out and eat some pizza soon. Anytime is a great time to eat pizza but it's National Pizza Week and it's almost over.

Get our free mobile app

National Pizza Week runs from Jan. 12 to Jan. 18. A fun fact from the National Day Calendar is that in a recent poll, out of 1,000 people, 98% of them said they like pizza. Forty-three percent said that pizza was their favorite fast food. This makes pizza the second most popular fast food, with hamburgers being the most popular.

A Famous Pizza Chain Was Founded in Massachusetts in 1961

One of my favorite pizza places was formed right here in Massachusetts. Papa Gino's was founded in Boston in 1961 and currently has its main headquarters in Dedham. I have fond memories of eating at Papa Gino's as a kid.

My friends and I attended many birthday parties at Papa Gino's. It was a thrill to have a pizza party while opening presents and listening to the jukebox as the soundtrack to one's special day. Papa Gino's had that perfect birthday party environment. Even as I got older I attended some birthday parties, it was a great hang-out for kids and adults alike.

Kids Loved the Pinball Machines

Another kid-friendly feature Papa Gino's offered was the pinball machines. The restaurant near me had pinball machines located in the corner of the restaurant where the customers entered. Playing the machines killed time while my friends and I waited for our pizza to be delivered to the table.

Papa Gino's Currently Has 63 Locations in Massachusetts

Papa Gino's is still around today. If you are in the mood for that particular brand of pizza, the Massachusetts pizza chain has 63 locations in the Bay State including Worcester, Quincy, North Adams, and 60 other locations throughout the state. Now let's celebrate National Pizza Week.

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll