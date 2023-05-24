Take a Fun Tour of the ‘Weirdest’ Roadside Attraction in Massachusetts

With summer not too far off in the distance, you may be thinking about a vacation or maybe even a day trip. Perhaps touring some small towns is your thing. There are many charming small towns in Massachusetts with worthy attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, the Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls, the Gingerbread Cottages in Oaks Bluff, the summertime Berkshire Busk events in Great Barrington, more than 30 miles of beaches in Provincetown, the U.F.O. Memorial Park in Sheffield and the list goes on and on.

There's One Roadside Attraction in Massachusetts That Has Been Dubbed the "Weirdest"

If you are in a weird mood one attraction that you may want to explore is the Paper House in Rockport. According to a recent article published by Trips to Discover, the Paper House is considered the weirdest roadside attraction. As the video below is titled, the Paper House is a house built and furnished out of newspaper. Here is an excerpt from the Trips to Discover article regarding this unusual Massachusetts roadside attraction (photos and video tour below)

Set along the rocky coast of Cape Ann, one of Massachusetts’ most charming small towns, the Paper House was a summer cottage built using newspapers. He had quite a few of them himself, but when he told friends and neighbors about his plans, they donated theirs to his supply. After its completion in 1922, some 100,000 sheets of newsprints had been used.

Some may say that the Paper House is weird but you have to admit that it's a pretty cool roadside attraction as well. Is the Paper House in Rockport on your bucket list?

