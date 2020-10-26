After a busy season with parking challenges, the Mount Greylock Advisory Council will explore alternative ways to get people to the summit.

IBerkshires.com reports that Becky Barnes of the state Department of Conservation and Recreation said that this summer and fall were busy on the summit of Mount Greylock and they often had to close the road once the parking lot was at capacity.

"We really need to explore other ways to reach the summit for our visitors especially on these high visitation days,There has to be some other way to get visitors to the summit we have to do some outside of the box thinking."

She went on to say that on Columbus Day weekend the summit was so busy that staff could only let a car in once one left.

She said cars were parking improperly and creating safety concerns.

Expanding the parking lot is not an option because there are so many endangered species on the summit. She felt the most viable solution would be to implement some sort of shuttle service that could drive people up and down the mountain.

Councilors also suggested somehow allowing people to reserve spaces on the mountain to limit congestion.

Superintendent Travis Clairmont suggested that charging at the base of the mountain instead of the summit could discourage and limit traffic.

The summit road will be open till Halloween, on Saturday, Oct. 31. He said personally he would like to close it even earlier.

Typically the mountain closes Nov. 1.