Participate In Community At Bat

Great Barrington, MA —The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) will host its third annual Community At Bat, a charity softball game to support new low-moderate income housing in the Berkshires. The event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Memorial Field Park located on Bridge Street in Great Barrington, Mass. The game will begin at 1 pm. Participation in the game is open to the public with pre-registration available by going here.

This community event will include a friendly game of softball, free ice cream from SoCo Creamery for the first 25 spectators, and free E-bike demos from Berkshire Bike & Board. The game will be broadcast live on WSBS.

CDCSB is holding a raffle featuring gifts and gift cards from local stores in support of its work. The raffle will be available online from Tuesday, Aug. 27 to Thursday, Sept. 5 and at the game on Sept. 8. Raffle tickets can be purchased here. Winners will be selected during the game but do not need to be present to collect the prize. Look for your free clip out raffle ticket in the Sept. 4 issue of The Shopper’s Guide to be redeemed at the game. The day promises to be fun for the entire family.

You can get more details by going here.

