All of the New England region is typically well known for serving a wide variety of great seafood with its location on the coast. Of course, at the center of New England is Massachusetts, and while we definitely have some of the best seafood, we also have some incredible pasta that tends to fly under the radar. You may even call it a hidden culinary gem. There's plenty of fantastic Italian joints! And now we know what spot happens to be serving up the most popular pasta dish in all of Massachusetts.

The ever popular food review publication 'Yelp' has released its list of the Most Popular Pasta Dish in Every State. The most intriguing thing about 'Yelp' is the fact that these picks are all based on actual customer reviews. In this case, they said it was the "Yelp Elites" that chose this list. So, what did they choose in Massachusetts?

What is the Most Popular Pasta Dish Served in Massachusetts?

If you want to find the best pasta dish served in Massachusetts, then maybe make some plans to take a road trip out to Chelsea, MA. That's where you'll find a spot known as Ciao! Pizza & Pasta. As it turns out, their Gnocchetti is the most popular pasta dish served in the Bay State and seems to be an absolute hidden culinary gem when it comes to Massachusetts.

According to Ciao! Pizza & Pasta's menu, the Gnocchetti is described as "Red wine braised short ribs, root vegetable, parmesan." The dish has a listed menu price of $25. A 'Yelp' reviewer known as Renee A. that visited the spot this past Fall had this to say about the dish:

LET ME TELL YOU!!! This place is straight fire. Gnocchi pasta was insanely good with the most tender beef. Service with a smile and pleasant atmosphere. I recommend going on a nice day out.

Renee A. also gave the restaurant five stars in her review, while it has an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5. Some of their other stuff, like their pizzas and pastas look pretty amazing as well...

So, if you happen to make your way to 59 Charles St. in Chelsea, and your a fan of pasta, you are definitely in for a treat. In fact, you're in for the best pasta dish served in all of Massachusetts.