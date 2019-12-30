Patriots Forced Into Wildcard Round

The New England Patriots went into Sunday’s game with the Dolphins in control of their own destiny. A Patriots win would have given them a first-round bye. The Dolphins had other plans.

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 5-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining put the Dolphins up 27-24. The Patriots tried to move the ball downfield to try a field goal which would have knotted things up at 27, but it wasn’t in the cards.

The Dolphins, with the win, denied the defending Super Bowl champions a first-round bye, leaving the New England with the task of playing on the opening weekend of the postseason for the first time since 2009.

The Patriots could have still gotten a first-round bye if the Chiefs would have lost to Chargers, but they prevailed 31-21.

The Patriots will play host to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. The kick-off is scheduled for 8:15 PM.

Where you can find it:

Television: CBS

Radio: 1420 WBEC, 1230 WNAW