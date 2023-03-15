During this day and age, it is the rarest of things for any athlete, no matter what the sport to spend the entirety of their career with only one team, especially when that career lasts more than a decade. Recently, a New England Patriots star who did just that, announced his retirement. Now, he's thanking the loyal fans across Massachusetts with messages on several billboards throughout the Bay State.

One of the defensive stars for the New England Patriots that has been a big part of helping the Pats to three Super Bowls throughout the duration of his 13-season career announced his retirement this past Friday (March 10th). Devin McCourty has a message for all his fans throughout Massachusetts.

The Patriots former defensive back purchased a total of 37 billboards throughout the Bay State with his message of thanks for all the loyal Pats fans throughout the years. His message on the billboards reads, "THANK YOU NE! You helped a young kid become a man, father, husband, and a 3X Champ!"

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

McCourty retires at the age of 35. Last season, the defensive back had 4 interceptions and 71 tackles in 17 games. He made two Pro Bowls in his career, including during his rookie campaign where he finished second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. During that 2010 season, he finished with what would be a season career high of 7 interceptions. He also finished with 82 total tackles.

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Icon Sportswire via Getty Images loading...

While McCourty may not be a shoe-in for the NFL Hall Of Fame, his popularity among New England Patriots fans should remain high. While his billboards thank the fans, in return, we say thank you for everything, Devin!

