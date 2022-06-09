Paul McCartney Live At 80 From A Berkshire Fan’s Perspective
With Paul McCartney having just played from what I understand two spectacular shows at Fenway Park in Boston, I figured I would throw in my two cents on Paul playing live at 80 years old. Well, I say 80... but Paul is actually turning 80 on June 18th. Close enough.
I was not at either of the Fenway shows, but I was fortunate to have been at the show at the JMA Wireless Dome (the former Carrier Dome) in Syracuse, New York on Saturday night (June 4th).
A Berkshire Paul McCartney Fan's Perspective...
First, I have to say that Sir Paul certainly doesn't act his age. I mean that in the best of ways of course. He put on a show that was very close to three hours on Saturday that despite the sore backside I had from sitting on the metal bleacher seats for all that time, was one of the most amazing shows that I have attended. I went in expecting awesomeness, and that is just what Paul delivered. He was all over the stage. If you squinted, you might think you were watching the Paul of old instead of the old Paul.
Paul and his amazing band spanned the decades of Paul's endless song catalog with The Beatles, Wings, and his solo material. They didn't just cruise through the songs either. They really rocked the house! I will say that Paul, vocally anyway, has lost a step to some degree, but his musicianship was as great as it has ever been. Just amazing!
I have no doubt that the shows at Fenway Park were every bit as incredible. I know several people who attended those shows and have heard nothing but good things!
I will say that if you are a Paul McCartney fan and you have never seen him live... you should make it a point to catch him the next time he comes around. You won't regret it!
The view from my seat...
Here are a few photos from the show at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY on June 4th that you can check out. I can't post any videos here because of the song copyrights, but hey... if you wanna see the three videos I shot and more pictures... you can visit my Facebook page on your own. I welcome your visit.
If you are wondering what Paul and the boys played... Here is the setlist:
Can’t Buy Me Love
Junior’s Farm
Letting Go
Got to Get You Into My Life
Come On to Me
Let Me Roll It
Getting Better
Let ‘Em In
My Valentine
Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five
Maybe I’m Amazed
I’ve Just Seen a Face
In Spite of All the Danger (a song from The Quarrymen)
Love Me Do
Dance Tonight
Blackbird
Here Today (which he did in tribute to John Lennon)
New
Lady Madonna
Fuh You
Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite
Something
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
You Never Give Me Your Money
She Came in Through the Bathroom Window
Get Back
Band on the Run
Let It Be
Live and Let Die
Hey Jude
ENCORE:
I’ve Got a Feeling (a virtual duet with John Lennon)
Birthday
Helter Skelter
Golden Slumbers
Carry That Weight
The End
