Pay It Forward Via The Great Outdoors

The High-N-Mighty Therapeutic Riding and Driving Center Incorporated, located in neighboring Columbia county on route 21-C in Ghent, New York is currently looking for volunteers to participate in their spring program as immediate positions are available for various tasks including horse handling, side walking with riders, horse care, barn maintenance and participant support.

The staff guarantees a rewarding experience to lend a hand in a series of equine-assisted activities which focuses on people with special needs as the main goal is to enhance physical, emotional and spiritual well-being. The outdoor facility continues to maintain daily operations under The Empire State's COVID-19 guidelines as those who donate their free time on the grounds MUST wear masks at all times and proper social distancing guidelines are strictly enforced. Hand sanitizing stations are also available as an added precaution.

High-N-Mighty has been in operation since the late 1960's. Since 2000, the Corsun family has been keeping this therapeutic riding and driving farm active in the eastern New York area where horses can also enjoy roaming thorough their natural habitat: aka the great outdoors where the terrain is open to over 50 acres complete with an outdoor ring which also features a round as horses and humans alike enjoy the scenery of beautiful pastures with miles of trails and run-in sheds that also feature interactive sensory exploration, camping areas, comfortable paddocks plus a bevy of outdoor corrals.

You can experience this beautiful round of nature in our back yard by simply donating some of your free time which will be well spent by keeping company with a variety of four legged friends and assisting those with special needs as they enjoy the beautiful scenery in the hill towns of Columbia county. Volunteering options are available as we speak. Call 1-518-672-4202 OR E-mail butler@high-n-mighty.org

You can also get more information on High-N-Mighty by logging on to their web site and by checking out their Facebook page.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of High-N-Mighty Therapeutic Riding and Driving Center Inc. for on-air and on-line usage)