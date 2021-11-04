Paying Tribute To One Of Berkshire County’s Musical Icons

He was a beloved entertainer in our area and his untimely passing is making news all through out our tri-state region. 69 year old David Grover is best known for his summertime Saturday morning concerts that took place at The Gazebo located behind Town Hall on Main Street in Great Barrington. The Pittsfield native was also a member of Arlo Guthrie's band and he performed with the local group Shenandoah in the 1970's (Not to be confused with the country and western band of the same name).

This local musician has truly left a void in our community. Reports indicate Mr. Grover died on Wednesday after a weekend car accident in upstate New York. Details on the mishap remain under investigation. He also had some personal health issues which have not been disclosed by members of his family, but it is believed that was a contributing factor in his abrupt passing.

Mr. Grover just celebrated four decades in entertaining the likes of all ages as he achieved a monumental milestone that is cherished by generations in our back yard. Services have yet to be finalized, however the family has set up a Go Fund Me page to assist in final expenses. If you would like to make a donation, you can access the link by going here.

For a look back at his musical accomplishments, check out his Facebook page.

We'll keep you posted on further developments regarding this breaking story. David Grover's contributions to entertainment will NEVER Be forgotten as his memory will ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting.

(Photo image of David Grover courtesy of The Go Fund Me Page which is currently collecting donations to assist his family)