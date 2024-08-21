Here’s When Peak Foliage Will Occur in Massachusetts for 2024

One of the many aspects Massachusetts folks and New Englanders are lucky to have is the opportunity to view the beautiful foliage each fall. I think sometimes we take it for granted because we're used to having the robust colors in our backyards but many people have to travel to our area to enjoy the fall-rich colors.

There are Two Areas in Massachusetts Where I Enjoy Viewing the Fall Foliage

While there are many areas throughout Massachusetts where you can experience the fall foliage there are two spots in particular that I like to soak in and view the mix of beautiful colors and that's on the Hairpin Turn on Route 2 in North Adams as well as the top of Mount Greylock in Adams. Those two spots give you a fantastic perspective and a true picture of the fall foliage in Massachusetts. At least that's my opinion.

When Will Peak Fall Foliage Occur in Massachusetts in 2024?

If you are traveling to Massachusetts to experience the fall foliage you don't want to arrive too early or too late. You want to be able to view the foliage at its peak so when is the peak time for fall foliage in Massachusetts this fall? According to U.S. News & World Report for peak (or close to peak) fall foliage in 2024, plan to visit New England the first week of October. The article notes that early peak foliage isn't expected to occur this year. You'll start to see meaningful colors take shape around Oct. 1-3.

There's Still Time to Book Your Peak Fall Foliage Trip

If you plan on traveling to Massachusetts for peak fall foliage season you still have time to plan your trip and book a hotel room but not a lot. So get on the horn today and make sure you make a trip to the Bay State in early October, we would love to see you during peak foliage season. Don't forget to snap plenty of photos while you're here.

