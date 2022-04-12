Pedestrian Fatal Crash On Route 291 In Springfield Monday Night

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a pedestrian fatal crash on Route 291 in Springfield on Monday night.

State Police from the Springfield Barracks responded to a crash on Route 291 eastbound, before exit 3 in Springfield at around 8:15 pm. The crash resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

An elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene...

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 34-year-old man from Springfield was traveling on Route 291 eastbound in a 2021 Honda Civic when his vehicle struck a pedestrian in the center travel lane. As a result of the collision, the pedestrian, Roselaine Jacquet, a 75-year-old woman from Springfield, was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.

The woman was walking on the highway...

The cause of this crash is under investigation. It's not clear why the pedestrian was walking on the highway, so that too is being investigated. The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section are assisting in the investigation.

State Police were assisted on the scene by Springfield Fire, AMR ambulance, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

At this point, there is no further information available. The name of the driver was withheld in the media report from the Massachusetts State Police. And, as previously mentioned, the reason the woman was walking on the highway is unknown at this point.

We may update this story if we are provided with follow-up information from the Massachusetts State Police.

