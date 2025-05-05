Top 5 Reasons People Love Shopping at This Massachusetts Grocer

Massachusetts has plenty of grocery stores where people can do their shopping. Whether it's mom and pop stores or the bigger chains, people have many options and some places have enough variety that you can get all of your shopping done at one location, which is really nice, especially if you're pressed for time.

One company that I consistently see news stories about is Costco. Oftentimes, the content I'm seeing highlights new items that the retailer is offering at its stores and online. Everything from ice cream treats, patio furniture, snack items, clothing, and more seems to get its own story. It shouldn't come as a surprise, as Costco is super popular and continues to grow across the country. As a matter of fact, Costco recently opened up a new store in Sharon, Massachusetts.

There are many reasons why people love shopping at Costco, so much so that there was an article written about it. Finance Buzz published an article that listed the top 15 reasons people love going to Costco more than regular grocery stores. Below, we have included the top five reasons that was listed in the article.

Top 5 Reasons Massachusetts Folks Love Shopping at Costco

(5) Happy Employees - The article states that Costco employees are paid well, have great benefits including 401k, and get some holidays off that other companies don't give their employees.

(4) Friendly and Helpful Staff - No matter how hectic things get, the Costco team keeps their cool and remains friendly, happy, and welcoming.

(3) Bulk Deals - No surprise here. Costco specializes in bulk deals. The retailer can offer ultra packs on items like plates, toilet paper, etc, that normal grocery stores can't.

(2) Food Court - Costco's Food Court is a win because not only are the items of decent quality, but the prices are affordable. We all know that food courts can be hit or miss. In Costco's case, the food court is a hit.

(1) Free Samples - Costco gives out free food samples. Who doesn't love that? In addition, you can go back for repeat samples, no questions asked. Nice perk.

Costco Massachusetts Locations:

Avon

120 Stockwell Dr.

Avon, MA 02322

(508) 232-4000

Danvers

11 Newbury St.

Danvers, MA 01923

(978) 750-1000

Dedham

200 Legacy Blvd.

Dedham, MA 02026

(781) 251-9975

Everett

2 Mystic View Dr.

Everett, MA 02149

(617) 544-4806

Sharon

160 Old Post Road

Sharon, MA 02067-2820

Waltham

71 2nd Ave.

Waltham, MA 02451

(781) 622-3883

West Springfield

119 Daggett Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

(413) 747-5518

