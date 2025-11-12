Food pantries throughout Berkshire County have seen a surge in traffic over the past few weeks. With all of the SNAP funding confusion, people aren't taking chances and are making sure they can get food on the table.

As food insecurity rises throughout the Berkshires and surrounding areas, many of the county's food pantries need assistance from the community in order to continue their mission. One thing is certain: the pantries, including the People's Pantry of Great Barrington, have made it clear that no matter what, the pantries are staying open and are here for anyone in need of food and their services.

The Berkshire County Food Pantries Need Your Assistance

Many of the pantries can use assistance, whether it's a donation of time, food, or monetary donations. Whatever you can do and however you can donate would be much appreciated by the pantries throughout Berkshire County.

The People's Pantry Radiothon Returns This Monday Morning

We mentioned the People's Pantry of Great Barrington. Mark this Monday morning, November 17th, on your calendar, or set a reminder on your phone, because the People's Pantry and WSBS have once again teamed up to host an annual radiothon on 860AM and 94.1 FM, and on the WSBS app, to raise funds for our beloved local pantry.

How The Radiothon Works

On Monday from 7 AM to 10 AM, operators from the People's Pantry will take your call for donations. Just call the regular WSBS phone number at (413) 528-0860 and make your donation with the operator on the other end. In addition, we'll have staff from the People's Pantry on air to share with us the current state of local food insecurity, and we'll learn more about the pantry in general. If you can't donate Monday morning, you can donate to the People's Pantry anytime, 24/7 by going here.

