Perfect Weather To Start the Week in the Berkshires

According to the National Weather Service, the continuation of the beautiful weather we experienced over the weekend will continue to start the week in Berkshire County.

The sun will be out in force to start the week and according to the NWS and temps will be heating up into the upper 70s and low 80s with no significant precipitation until Thursday.

Here’s the latest National Weather Service long-range forecast.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Isolated showers after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A chance of showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72

