Massachusetts folks have been enjoying longer days since we turned the clocks ahead one hour on March 9. It's been giving people in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and all over the state the ability to enjoy the outdoors longer. Whether it's walking, playing, getting yard work done, or whatever your activity, you now have more daylight when spending time outside.

There has been an on-and-off discussion to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, which obviously would include Massachusetts in this change. President Trump is pushing to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. The Senate Commerce Committee recently held its first hearing on the issue in over three years, however, no consensus has been reached at this time.

What Would it Look Like in Massachusetts If Daylight Saving Time Became Permanent?

The short answer is we would have more daylight than we do now, well, with one exception. According to Yahoo News, in the winter months, the sun would roughly rise at 8 am (currently the sun rises earlier during the winter months). In exchange, we would have an extra hour of daylight in the evening with the sun setting at 6 pm.

I'm on the fence about whether Daylight Saving Time should be permanent. On the one hand, I like having the sun rise earlier in the morning, especially for those kids who have to get up for school and wait at the bus stop. Does that mean school would also start later?

On the other hand, I do like the idea of having more light at the end of the day. When it comes to sleeping, it's a tough adjustment for me when the clock changes twice per year. As mentioned earlier, no consensus has been reached at this point, so the future of Daylight Saving Time in Massachusetts hasn't been affected as of this writing.

