Person Found Unresponsive At Scene of 3 Car North Adams Crash
A crash involving three vehicles occurred overnight in the City of North Adams.
The crash involved two parked vehicles...
According to a post on the North Adams 911 Facebook page, the North Adams Fire Department, North Adams Police Department, and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene of a three-car motor vehicle accident. The call came in at around 2:15 AM Tuesday.
(Above: first responders at the scene)
Upon arrival at the scene, first responders discovered a driver that was unresponsive.
(Above: Firefighters working where two parked cars were pushed into each other)
A Chevy Equinox heading South on State Street veered from the driving lane and struck a parked vehicle pushing that vehicle into another parked vehicle.
(Above: the car on the left crashed into a parked car which was pushed into another)
According to the Facebook post, the driver was alert at the time that he was taken to the main campus of Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. Two of the vehicles needed to be towed from the scene.
*This story may be updated if any further information should become available on the medical status or name of the driver involved in the crash.
-- All photos in this article were taken by Nick Mantello who is the official photographer of the North Adams Fire Department. All are used with his permission.
