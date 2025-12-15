Over the past few years, and certainly over the past several months, many Berkshire County residents have been experiencing food insecurity. We hear about it all the time on the radio, see it on television, and read about it online and in the paper. Many organizations and the community in general have come together for different programs and initiatives to help keep Berkshire County residents fed. It warms the heart to see people team up for this type of mission.

Get our free mobile app

Pet Food Insecurity in Berkshire County is Rapidly Growing

While many folks are well aware of the food insecurity issues that Berkshire County faces, some may not know, not realize, or forget that there is also a pet food insecurity issue in the Berkshires. I recently spoke with John Perrault from the Berkshire Humane Society in Pittsfield with a Purradise location in Great Barrington, and John mentioned how the society's pet food bank is in major demand. The Pet Food Bank is for those with pets who may be facing financial hardships.

The Numbers in Berkshire County are Staggering

During my chat with John, he mentioned that coming out of Covid, there were approximately 2,400 requests for pet food help, and it stayed around that number for a while. However, in the last fiscal year, which ended on June 30, 2025, there were over 6,000 requests. From July 1 through November 30, 2025, there were an additional 365 requests. Since October 1, 2025, 104 people have signed up to be monthly members of the pet food bank. Purradise in Great Barrington has experienced an uptick in requests as well.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading... John Perrault, Berkshire Humane Society

Holiday Help is Coming to Pet Owners of Berkshire County

With the big need for pet food in full force, the Berkshire Humane Society will be handing out pet food at three Berkshire County locations this weekend. BHS will give out up to 1,3000 bags of cat and dog food to pet owners in need during the drive-thru 'Pet Food Pantry Holiday Help"

Here are the Locations, Dates, and Times for the Pet Food Pantry Holiday Help Events in Berkshire County

Saturday 12/20: 9 am - 11 am at White House Square/Catwalk - 325 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington

9 am - 11 am at White House Square/Catwalk - 325 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington Saturday 12/20: 1 pm - 3 pm at Carr Hardware - 179 State Road, North Adams

1 pm - 3 pm at Carr Hardware - 179 State Road, North Adams Sunday 12/21: 10:30 am - 12:30 pm at the Dr. John Reynolds Adoption and Education Center (main shelter), 214 Barker Road in Pittsfield.

How the 'Pet Food Pantry Holiday Help' Food Drive Works

Cat and dog owners can drive up to the distribution point and remain in their vehicles while someone takes their order and loads it into their vehicles. Cat owners will get a 6-pound bag of food, and dog owners will get a 20-pound bag, no questions asked. The events are open to all, regardless of enrollment in Berkshire Humane Society's Pet Food Bank. You can get more details on this weekend's pet food drives by going here.