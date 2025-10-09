Massive Pet Retailer Closed Some MA Stores for Good
Massachusetts has experienced many store closures over the past few years. The retail industry is on a bit of a roller coaster ride. While some stores like Bed, Bath, and Beyond, Rite Aid, Christmas Tree Shops, Big Lots, and many others have struggled to stay alive, chains like Ollie's and Burlington continue to open new stores in Massachusetts and many other states.
Unfortunately, another retailer is making some changes by shutting down some stores, and this time the closures will affect pet owners. Several online reports have revealed that Petco plans to shut down stores across the U.S. Net sales dropped in the second quarter of 2025, forcing the company to streamline its operations.
Two Massachusetts Stores are Permanently Closed
A couple of Massachusetts stores that are on the list have already closed their doors, including the following locations:
- Topsfield
239 Newburyport Turnpike
- Milford
210 Fortune Blvd
Luckily, There are Still Over Three Dozen Petco Stores in Massachusetts
According to the retailer's website, there are still 39 Petco stores in Massachusetts, including the following towns and cities:
- Arlington
- Auburn
- Avon
- Beverly
- Brighton
- Burlington
- Dedham
- East Longmeadow
- Falmouth
- Foxboro
- Gloucester
- Great Barrington
- Hingham
- Holyoke
- Hudson
- Leominster
- Mansfield
- Medford
- Needham
- North Dartmouth
- Peabody
- Pembroke
- Pittsfield
- Plymouth
- Quincy
- Revere
- Saugus
- Seekonk
- Shrewsbury
- So. Attleboro
- South Weymouth
- Springfield
- Sturbridge
- Swampscott
- Taunton
- Waltham
- Wareham
- Westford
- Woburn
Considering the state that some other retailers are in 39 stores in Massachusetts and over 1,500 stores across the U.S., Mexico, and Puerto Rico, is pretty good in this day and age. I suppose some things are tougher to purchase online than in person, and animals seem to fall into that scenario.
