Massachusetts has experienced many store closures over the past few years. The retail industry is on a bit of a roller coaster ride. While some stores like Bed, Bath, and Beyond, Rite Aid, Christmas Tree Shops, Big Lots, and many others have struggled to stay alive, chains like Ollie's and Burlington continue to open new stores in Massachusetts and many other states.

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, another retailer is making some changes by shutting down some stores, and this time the closures will affect pet owners. Several online reports have revealed that Petco plans to shut down stores across the U.S. Net sales dropped in the second quarter of 2025, forcing the company to streamline its operations.

Two Massachusetts Stores are Permanently Closed

A couple of Massachusetts stores that are on the list have already closed their doors, including the following locations:

Topsfield

239 Newburyport Turnpike

Milford

210 Fortune Blvd

Luckily, There are Still Over Three Dozen Petco Stores in Massachusetts

According to the retailer's website, there are still 39 Petco stores in Massachusetts, including the following towns and cities:

Arlington

Auburn

Avon

Beverly

Brighton

Burlington

Dedham

East Longmeadow

Falmouth

Foxboro

Gloucester

Great Barrington

Hingham

Holyoke

Hudson

Leominster

Mansfield

Medford

Needham

North Dartmouth

Peabody

Pembroke

Pittsfield

Plymouth

Quincy

Revere

Saugus

Seekonk

Shrewsbury

So. Attleboro

South Weymouth

Springfield

Sturbridge

Swampscott

Taunton

Waltham

Wareham

Westford

Woburn

Considering the state that some other retailers are in 39 stores in Massachusetts and over 1,500 stores across the U.S., Mexico, and Puerto Rico, is pretty good in this day and age. I suppose some things are tougher to purchase online than in person, and animals seem to fall into that scenario.