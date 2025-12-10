The holidays are a time for family gatherings, parties, shopping, and lights. Some folks throughout Berkshire County love decorating for the holidays. Some people get their outside decorations out and ready to go the day after Thanksgiving, while others already have their decorations and light shows up and running before Turkey Day.

Get our free mobile app

For the longest time, I was against people putting up their decorations before Thanksgiving, but I have loosened up on that over the years, particularly those who put a lot of work, time, and planning into their displays. My thinking nowadays is that if they are going through all of the work to decorate and put on a spectacular show for the neighbors and the public to see, they should get some mileage out of their efforts.

The Pevzner Family of Great Barrington Puts on a Christmas Spectacular

One family from Great Barrington that starts getting their decorations and light displays together and prepared several months in advance is Matt and Angela Pevzner of 93 Brush Hill Road in Great Barrington. Saying that the Pevzners love to decorate for the holidays would be a big understatement. They make it an event, to the point that they put out invites in the community, on the radio, and online, inviting the public to drive by their home and view the display. The Pevzners, without a doubt, are a hometown community family that loves to spread cheer and joy during the holiday season. It's infectious.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading... Matt Pevzner: The master mind behind The Pevzner Family Annual Christmas Light Display located at 93 Brush Hill Road, Great Barrington.

This year, the Pevzners' display has grown to include 61,000 lights and a 30-foot mega tree. The star on top of the tree shines bright, 80 feet up in the sky. The lights are on daily from 5-9 pm with extended hours the week of Christmas. Take a look at some photos from their holiday display below, and don't forget to follow them on their Facebook page: The Pevzner Family Annual Christmas Light Display

The Pevzner Family Annual Christmas Light Display You are invited to view the Pevzners' display at 93 Brush Hill Road in Great Barrington. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media