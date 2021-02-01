Phase Two Vaccine Appointments Still On For Tuesday, Pending Storm Timing

An official helping to oversee COVID-19 vaccinations says centers in Berkshire County will try to preserve appointments for Tuesday’s start of the next phase but this winter storm could change that.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Lara Kittross, director of the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association, said no action had been taken as of last night, Sunday evening to cancel appointments.

Kittross said that if the storm affects the ability of clinics to begin the vaccinations as scheduled on Tuesday, people with appointments will be alerted through email messages. “If Tuesday needs to be canceled, the hotline and website will be updated and we will send an email to the email address on file for each registrant.

The signup process for vaccines has been marked by frustration. Officials have offered assurances that more appointments will be made available in the weeks ahead. Berkshire County leads the state in the number of residents vaccinated so far, based on population.

In the Berkshires, the majority of vaccinations are expected to take place at major clinics run by local public health officials, Berkshire Health Systems and Community Health Programs. Some people also have been able to receive vaccines at local pharmacies.

To make an appointment, visit maimmunizations.org, a state-operated website. People also can visit mass.gov/covidvaccine to check on their eligibility for a vaccine and to get information on pharmacies offering a limited number of vaccination appointments. You can also go to, https://www.getvaccinatedberkshires.org/

People without access to the internet can call the following numbers to reach local councils on aging:

Adams: 413-743-8333

Dalton: 413-684-2000

Great Barrington: 413-528-1881

Lee: 413-243-5545

Lenox: 413-637-4787

North Adams: 413-662-3125

Pittsfield: 413-499-9346

Sheffield: 413-229-7037

Williamstown: 413-458-8250

Enter your number to get our free mobile app