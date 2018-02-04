Philadelphia Eagles Win Super Bowl LII

It has been 14 years in the making. Since 2004, the Philadelphia Eagles have been waiting to rematch New England Patriots. The last time the two teams went head-to-head, Super Bowl XXXIX, the Pats claimed a 24-21 victory. Today was the Eagles' chance to make a comeback and finally claim a Super Bowl victory of their own. And they succeeded in pulling out their very first Super Bowl win.

Super Bowl LII, the 52nd Super Bowl and the 48th modern-era National Football League (NFL) championship game, was held at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. This marks the 10th Super Bowl appearance for New England. They won five of the previous nine Super Bowls making this their fifth loss.

After a spot-on National Anthem performance by Pink who is battling the flu, both teams came in swinging. By the second quarter, Philadelphia was driving into scoring range, turned the ball over on the 10 yard line. New England then took the ball and drove 90-yards downfield and scored a touchdown. The second quarter ended 22-12 with Philadelphia in the lead.

Justin Timberlake took the field to perform the halftime show. He performed his new song "Filthy," classic hits, and included a tribute to the late rocker, Prince. Timberlake performed “I Would Die 4U" and sang alongside of Prince who was projected onto a sheet. He concluded the show by going into the crowd and singing and dancing with the audience.