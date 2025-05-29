Photos: Bonkers ‘Yankee Candle’ Estate in Massachusetts is Still for Sale

An indoor water park, tennis and basketball courts, a two-story arcade, bowling alley, clubhouse, pool cabana, spa, two-car barns, and two guest houses are all located on these park-like grounds, which feature fountains, pergolas, ponds, and waterfalls.

The spa is 55,000 square feet, and the indoor water park is inspired by the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

OMG and get this!

There's a 4,000-square-foot stage where bands such as Hall and Oates, The Doobie Brothers, and KC and the Sunshine Band have performed. And don't forget the nine-hole golf course.

To get around, the family uses golf carts if they don't feel like ambling along the many pathways. That's because this sprawling western Massachusetts compound sits on more than 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space and eight buildings in total.

And just wait until you see the photos.

Listed by Johnny Hatem, Jr of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, this place was owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, who passed it on to his son. It's in the town of Leverett (two hours west of Boston), and was once listed at $23 million.

Now, the listing says "price upon request."

Is this because it hasn't sold and has been on the market for more than 500 days? It's in stunning condition, so it looks like it's just going to take a specific buyer, as most multi-million dollar homes at this level do.

The main house itself is smaller than the spa at 25,000 square feet, and has two kitchens. In total, there are 16 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms. Hosting guests, colleagues, and philanthropic events is a breeze in this sanctuary, all of which were big parts of Michael's lifestyle. There are even showroom-style garages with his car collection.

Mick, Michael's son, founded Kringle Candle Company with his father in 2009. He's selling the home after his father passed away just before the pandemic.

Okay, let's take a tour now.