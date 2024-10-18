Breakfast Item Has Been Recalled in the Northeast Including Massachusetts
Another food recall has recently been issued and this time around Price Chopper was the company that has issued the recall. Stores in Massachusetts are part of the recall.
The voluntary manufacturer recall is from Treehouse Foods on PICS brand Frozen Waffles -- Chocolate Chip, Homestyle, Buttermilk and Blueberry varieties --with UPC codes: 4173515713, 4173515750, 4173515751, and 4173515752. The manufacturer is recalling these products due to possible listeria contamination.
According to the company press release many of the customers who purchased these items have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge (loyalty) card to alert those households that may have purchased the products in question.
Refund Information
Customers who purchased the affected products should return them to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. For more information, please visit treehousefoods.com or call 800-596-2903 or contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.
Price Chopper has locations throughout Massachusetts including:
- Gardner
- Great Barrington
- Hopkinton
- Lenox
- Marlborough
- Pittsfield
- Shrewsbury
- Spencer
- Sutton
- Webster
- Worcester
