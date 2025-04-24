Massachusetts residents are plenty well aware that there are plenty of small towns throughout the state that are very aesthetically pleasing. Maybe we lucked out being here. It just so happens that recently one of those small towns had the distinguished honor of being named the most beautiful town in Massachusetts. And if you've been there, you probably understand why. It's kind of one of those if you know, you know things.

The popular travel publication, known as 'Culture Trip' recently released their picks for the "most beautiful towns to visit in each U.S. state". This unique town has just about the right amount of charm to distinguish it from all others in the Bay State.

What is the Most Beautiful Town to Visit in Massachusetts?

According to 'Culture Trip', you would need to make your way to the east coast to find this spot. In fact, it is located on Martha's Vineyard, so of course, it gets a ton of visitors that are probably well aware of this popular small town and what it has to offer. The town that was recently named the most beautiful town to visit in Massachusetts is Edgartown.

Here's what 'Culture Trip' had to say about this popular tourist spot on Martha's Vineyard, "The idyllic summer destination. Take a stroll along the rows of historic whaling captains’ houses, or just relax on the beautiful beaches."

Not only that, but as previously reported, it was also chosen as one of the best coastal towns in the U.S. by 'Travel + Leisure', who had plenty of reasons to say so:

Only accessible by boat and plane, Martha's Vineyard is no stranger to tourists. This island off the coast of Massachusetts is home to six small towns, each with its own unique identity and community feel. Edgartown is widely thought to be the prettiest of them, with its stately, American flag-adorned homes and the historic Cape Poge Lighthouse. Spend the day lounging by the water at South Beach, or take the ferry to Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge, a pristine barrier beach on Chappaquiddick Island.

From some of the pics, you can view why it's the most beautiful town to visit in the Bay State.

If you haven't been there, perhaps that's a new destination to put on the agenda for a road trip, especially now that the warmer months are here in Massachusetts!

10 MA Towns That Don't Sound Like They're in Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Google Maps