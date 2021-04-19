Pitch In To Keep The Berkshires Environment Pristine

On April 22nd, we celebrate Earth Day as everyone is encouraged to do their part in keeping our natural beauty throughout the Tri-State Region. BEAT, The Berkshire Environmental Team invites you to participate in a week long "Bio-Blitz" as all participants get an opportunity in experiencing the beneficial natural resources in their respective communities.

This event continues until Sunday, April 25th 2021 as you can submit photos, comments and observations by accessing this link. You can also form a small team featuring your friends, relatives OR co-workers as more input is welcome in alerting everyone about various species featuring plants, animals, fungi and lichens.

Bird watching is also a safe way of enjoying the great outdoors, as you are encouraged bring binoculars, note pads and your Smart Phone to view some of our fine feathered friends in our vicinity (Talking Birds host Ray Brown truly gives his stamp of approval and who knows, you can discuss various submissions on his popular weekend program that airs every Sunday at 9:30 am on YOUR Home Town Station).

Don't forget to sign up for a FREE e-Bird account, courtesy of BEAT by e-mailing this address: stewardship@thebeatnews.org OR by logging on to this web site You can also participate in an area bird watching get together that takes place on Earth Day (April 22nd) at 7 am as a maximum of 7 participants will meet at Brielman Marsh in Pittsfield. The restriction has been implemented to observe COVID-19 state guidelines. Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, April 21st 2021. To sign up, e-mail:noah@thebeatnews.org

Take some time and volunteer to clean up areas that have been littered as this action can pose as a danger to keep our pristine, natural beauty intact. Grab a pair of rubber gloves, wear your mask and wear comfortable clothing to accomplish this task at hand. After all, this is a team effort and we can ALL do our part in making our community a better place to live.

You can also donate to The Berkshire Environmental Action Team as they continue to present these informative and exciting meetings to enlighten all ages . For more details on how you can help out, log on to their web site by going here.

