Pittsfield And Great Barrington Awarded Share of $360K in Mass Humanities Money

Mass Humanities has announced a new round of grant awards that will support more inclusive histories of the people and ideas that shape the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Totaling more than $360,000, the grants are the first in a three-year effort to reexamine and reimagine the story of Massachusetts.

Two Berkshire County projects have been awarded a share of the money. The local projects are in the city of Pittsfield and the town of Great Barrington.

Residents should see the stories of their ancestors...

There is a much-needed reckoning with history unfolding in our nation, and these grants represent our investment in that movement... We believe that every resident should see their stories and the stories of their ancestors as valued parts of the Massachusetts story. ~ Brian Boyles, Executive Director of Mass Humanities

Berkshire County Historical Society at Arrowhead - $8,750

According to the Mass Humanities website, the Berkshire County Historical Society at Arrowhead will reopen rename its archive of oral histories, images, and other ephemera related to African Americans, Native Americans, Italian Americans, and Polish Americans in Berkshire County. The former home of Herman Melville will host online events and conversations to share these stories.

Clinton Church Restoration in Great Barrington - $20,000

Interpretive Exhibit Design for a new African American Cultural Heritage Center in the Hometown of W.E.B. Du Bois

The life and legacy of civil rights pioneer and native son W.E.B. Du Bois is at the center of plans to restore the Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church in Great Barrington. The grant supports new work to educate visitors about the African American history of the Berkshires.

You can see the complete list of 22 grant recipients in Massachusetts HERE.

