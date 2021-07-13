Pittsfield ‘Commonwealth Heroine’ Kelly Marion Being Recognized Tonight

The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women’s 2021 class of Commonwealth Heroines was announced in June and Kelly Marion of the Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center in Pittsfield is among the latest honorees.

State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier recommended Kelly for recognition because of what she called her strong leadership in knowing the needs of youth and families. Marion is being honored with the other Commonwealth Heroines for her outstanding contributions to the Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center and youth and families in Pittsfield.

The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women held a virtual celebration of the eighteenth-annual Commonwealth Heroines Class of 2021 on June 23rd. Kelly will also be recognized locally at tonight’s (July 13th) Pittsfield City Council meeting.

Kelly is a long-time, strong leader in the field of early education and out-of-school time care. Not only does she run a large organization, she is a fierce advocate in the field. ~ State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier

Get our free mobile app

Kelly Marion is the CEO of the Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center, a multi-service organization empowering children, with a special emphasis on girls. The Center serves a wide diversity of the community with an equally diverse staff who feel supported to contribute to the organization and to grow personally & professionally.

Group shot of the Commonwealth Heroines Class of 2021. Photo: Mass.gov

The Commonwealth Heroines are women who don’t make the news but make the difference. Thousands of women in every community of the state perform unheralded acts on a daily basis that make our homes, neighborhoods, cities, and towns better places to live.

If you have an interest in seeing the full program book from June's celebration, with a listing of all the 'Commonwealth Heroines' - You can download it HERE.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State